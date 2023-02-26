Annandale Capital LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Annandale Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of 3M by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. 3M has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

