Annandale Capital LLC Invests $170,000 in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.08% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REE. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.0 %

REE Automotive Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Further Reading

