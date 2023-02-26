Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21.

