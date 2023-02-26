Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

