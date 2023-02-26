Annandale Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Annandale Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

