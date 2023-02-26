Annandale Capital LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Annandale Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

