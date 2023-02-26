Annandale Capital LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.