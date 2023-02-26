Anyswap Price Hits $11.30 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $96.95 million and approximately $56,581.21 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00048119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00420745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.34 or 0.28439224 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.72162321 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,586.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.