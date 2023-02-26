APENFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.07 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $137.67 million and $12.07 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

