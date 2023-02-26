Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Aptose Biosciences worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Aptose Biosciences Profile

APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.