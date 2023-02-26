Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, Director Magda Marquet acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 659.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Stories

