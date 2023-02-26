Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

