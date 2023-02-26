ArrowMark Financial (BANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.79 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.