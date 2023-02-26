ArrowMark Financial (BANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.79 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
