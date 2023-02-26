Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

