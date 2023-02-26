Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 5.9 %

ASXC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

About Asensus Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

