Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
Asensus Surgical Stock Down 5.9 %
ASXC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
