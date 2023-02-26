ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($345.74) to €300.00 ($319.15) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.17.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $381.00.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

