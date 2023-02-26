Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPN. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.