Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.40. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

