Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.40. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,119 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantic American Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
