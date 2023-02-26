AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

