AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Down 5.2 %

ATRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $15,621,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 83.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

