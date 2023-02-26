Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $347.22 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

