Augur (REP) Price Reaches $9.44 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Augur has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $103.84 million and $18.54 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for $9.44 or 0.00040285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00422244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.77 or 0.28540887 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
