Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.29.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

