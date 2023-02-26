AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,540.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,365.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.