Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.11 or 0.00078021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.71 billion and $175.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026360 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,790,475 coins and its circulating supply is 315,384,485 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.