Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $18.11 or 0.00078021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.71 billion and $175.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055641 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010028 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026360 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,790,475 coins and its circulating supply is 315,384,485 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
