Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 1.3% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

