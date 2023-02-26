Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 2.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,985 shares of company stock worth $21,131,005. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

