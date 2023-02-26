Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 3.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

