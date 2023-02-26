Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,020.26

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.26 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 956.50 ($11.52). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 967 ($11.64), with a volume of 35,377 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVON. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.86) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.99%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

