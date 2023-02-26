Aware (AWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Aware Trading Down 5.2 %

AWRE stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

