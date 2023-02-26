B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys 183,523 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 723.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,523 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

