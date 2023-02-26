B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys 46,700 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Sumo Logic makes up 3.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,552,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

