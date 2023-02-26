B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $890,684. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

