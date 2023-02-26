B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $890,684. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

