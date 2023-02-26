B. Riley Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,121 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SMART Global worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

SGH opened at $16.91 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

