B. Riley Cuts Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $24.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

