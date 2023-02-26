Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Baidu stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

