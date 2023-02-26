Ball Co. (BALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.85 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

