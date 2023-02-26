Band Protocol Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $244.54 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00008604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00417424 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,543.98 or 0.28215113 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

