Bank of America Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $153.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

