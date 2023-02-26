Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.10 ($68.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a twelve month high of €66.26 ($70.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.27 and its 200 day moving average is €51.36.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

