Barclays Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $227.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $215.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
