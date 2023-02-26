Barclays Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $227.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $215.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

