Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,512 ($30.25) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,705.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,465.43. The firm has a market cap of £127.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,674.42%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

