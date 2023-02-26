Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Friday.

Shares of Hays stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120.10 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hays’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider James Hilton purchased 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,190.75). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

