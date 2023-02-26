Barrick Gold Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.3% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

