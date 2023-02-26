Basic Attention Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.96 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $435.50 million and $30.96 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,353,045 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
