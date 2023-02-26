BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BAFN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

