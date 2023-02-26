Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $146.57 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $146.57 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.64 or 0.06895484 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026251 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

