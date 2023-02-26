Beldex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $145.00 million and $2.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.47 or 0.06886968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026361 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

