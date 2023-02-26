BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Financial Survey

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Red River Bancshares 32.63% 14.54% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BEO Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.62 $6.92 million N/A N/A Red River Bancshares $104.73 million 3.39 $36.92 million $5.14 9.62

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

