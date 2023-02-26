Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 780

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 635.70 ($7.66) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 525.51. The company has a market capitalization of £126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

About HSBC

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

